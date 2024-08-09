OSCE Strengthens Diplomacy in the Region: VIII International Summer School for Young Diplomats concludes in Issyk-Kul

On August 9, 2024, the VIII International Summer School for young diplomats from Central Asian countries, the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation concluded on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. The event, entitled “Diplomatic and Consular Service in the Era of Digitalization of International Relations,” was organized by the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic jointly with the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The Rector of the Diplomatic Academy Akylbek Kylychev, Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Bukalaev and Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek Alexey Rogov spoke at the summer school. They noted the importance of sharing knowledge and experience gained by the participants, and emphasized the uniqueness of such platforms in the formation of a new generation of diplomats ready to work effectively in the digital age. Over the course of five days, the participants attended lectures, seminars and practical classes that covered modern trends and challenges in the field of diplomacy, consular service and digitalization.

The event allowed young professionals not only to deepen their knowledge, but also to establish professional contacts with colleagues from different countries.