University of Macau–Macao Union Hospital Joint Research Centre for Clinical Medicine inaugurated

MACAU, August 9 - The University of Macau (UM) and the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Macao Union Hospital) today (9 August) signed a collaborative framework agreement and held a plaque unveiling ceremony for the University of Macau–Macao Union Hospital Joint Research Centre for Clinical Medicine. The joint research centre will actively promote innovative research in the fields of biomedicine, clinical medicine, critical diseases, Chinese medicine and ‘big health’, and train professionals in clinical medicine and other fields.

Yonghua Song, rector of UM, and Wu Wenming, director of Macao Union Hospital, signed the agreement in the presence of Ao Ieong U, secretary for social affairs and culture, and Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the University Council of UM. Following that, Secretary Ao Ieong U; Chair Lam Kam Seng Peter; Ho Ioc San, chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Lei Chin Ion, vice president of the Strategic Development Committee of Macao Union Hospital; Rector Yonghua Song; and Director Wu Wenming officiated at the plaque unveiling ceremony for the joint research centre.

Rector Song said in his speech that as an international public comprehensive university in the Macao SAR, UM has an important role to play in training different kinds of talent, improving the quality of research, and providing social services to the city. He added that the signing of the agreement and the establishment of the joint research centre are of great significance and will effectively promote innovation and progress in basic research and clinical technology.

Director Wu said in his speech that with the establishment of the joint research centre and the support of the SAR government, the two parties will leverage their respective research strengths and resources to jointly improve the quality of medical education in Macao, train more outstanding medical professionals for Macao, facilitate the sustainable development of clinical research and innovative healthcare in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and consistently improve the healthcare quality in Macao.

After the plaque unveiling ceremony, Secretary Ao Ieong U and other guests visited the Macao Centre for Testing of Chinese Medicine (MCTCM) at UM. Li Shaoping, director of MCTCM, said that with the aim of ‘developing testing services in Macao, certifying products in Macao, and promoting the industrialisation and internationalisation of Chinese medicine in Macao, MCTCM is committed to promoting the development of Chinese medicine testing and providing strong technical support and guarantees for Macao’s Chinese medicine brands. In the future, MCTCM and the joint research centre will complement each other’s strengths to intensify efforts in medicine testing, ensure the quality of clinical medication, and conduct in vivo drug testing, thus providing technical support for precision medicine and personalised medication.

The ceremony was also attended by Lo Iek Long, director of the Health Bureau of Macao; Choi Peng Cheong, president of the Pharmaceutical Supervision and Administration Bureau of Macao; Michael Hui and Ge Wei, vice rectors of UM; Li Li, deputy director of Macao Union Hospital; Chou Kuok Hei, deputy director-level management of Macao Union Hospital; and Chen Xin, director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences of UM.