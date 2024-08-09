09 August 2024

120

Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries was held in Astana

On August 9, 2024, at the onset of the Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States, a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties noted the significance of consistent political dialog at the highest level. There was a constructive exchange of views on the results of joint activities within the given format, as well as on pressing issues of regional and international agenda.

The participants of the meeting reaffirmed the need to continue practical cooperation between the external policy agencies.