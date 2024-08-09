Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,813 in the last 365 days.

Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries was held in Astana

09 August 2024

120

Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries was held in Astana

On August 9, 2024, at the onset of the Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States, a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties noted the significance of consistent political dialog at the highest level. There was a constructive exchange of views on the results of joint activities within the given format, as well as on pressing issues of regional and international agenda.

The participants of the meeting reaffirmed the need to continue practical cooperation between the external policy agencies.  

You just read:

Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries was held in Astana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more