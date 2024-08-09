Dale Grandstaff Named TWRA Boating & Law Enforcement Colonel

NASHVILLE --- Dale Grandstaff has been named Colonel of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. He will be responsible for the coordination of TWRA’s statewide law enforcement programs.

A 26-year veteran of the Agency, Grandstaff assumed his new role Aug. 4. He will work jointly with the retiring Col. Darren Rider to ensure a smooth transition in leadership during the next month.

“I am excited to start this new role with the agency,” Grandstaff said. “I started my career as a field officer and moved up the ranks over the past 26 years and never thought I would have this opportunity. I look forward to putting all of my experiences into helping the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency continue to provide the best outdoor recreation possible to the citizens of this state and all of those that visit.

“ I want all of the officers to enjoy the same type of rewarding career that I’ve had, and I want the public to have the same type of great hunting, fishing, boating, and outdoor experiences that I have enjoyed throughout my life.”

Grandstaff has been serving as a Boating and Law Enforcement lieutenant colonel since November 2021. He began his TWRA career in 1998 as wildlife officer for Sullivan County. Following graduation from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1999, Grandstaff transferred to Montgomery County. He spent most of his career as the Montgomery County wildlife officer and was promoted to a sergeant for TWRA District 21 in 2012. Grandstaff was promoted to District 21 captain in 2015 where he spent the next six years managing one of the busiest districts in the state.

A well-respected leader in the Agency and industry, Grandstaff is active in professional organizations and in his community. He currently serves on the University of Tennessee at Martin Academic Advisory Board for the Natural Resources program and has been a member and served as Chairman of the Nashville Area Maritime Security Committee in 2020 and 2021. He was also accepted to the National Conservation Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in 2017. Grandstaff is a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, The Wildlife Society, American Fisheries Society, Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, and the Tennessee Cattleman’s Association.

A Smith County native and graduate of Gordonsville High School, he attended Tennessee Tech University, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Fisheries Science in 1996. Two years later, he completed his Master of Science degree in Biology (Fisheries).

Rider is retiring at the end of August after a 38-year career with the Agency. He has served in his current role since March 2009.

---TWRA---