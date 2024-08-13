Experior Financial Group Celebrates a Decade of Distinction at its Convention

Jairek Robbins on stage in Toronto for Experior Financial Group's Decade of Distinction Convention

Co-Founders Lee-Ann and Jamie Prickett on stage at Experior Financial Group's Decade of Distinction Convention in Toronto

Shawn Redford and Lee-Ann Prickett present a cheque to Shine for Children and young people with disabilities.

Taha speaks on stage for Shine at Experior Financial Group's Decade of Distinction Convention