St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

On August 08, 2024 at approximately 1518 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ariana Schulz (17) is believed to have run away with her boyfriend, Robert Steele (17). Troopers have been unable to locate Schulz or Steele at this time.
Schulz is described as being approximately 5'6" and weighing 110 lbs with long black hair and blue eyes. Currently, an accurate clothing description is not available. The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Schulz. Anyone with information as to Schulz's' whereabouts is asked to call The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.