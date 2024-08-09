St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2005530

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2024 at 1518 hours

LOCATION: Church Rd., Fairfield, VT

MISSING PERSON: Ariana Schulz

AGE: 17

RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 08, 2024 at approximately 1518 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ariana Schulz (17) is believed to have run away with her boyfriend, Robert Steele (17). Troopers have been unable to locate Schulz or Steele at this time.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit Schulz is described as being approximately 5'6" and weighing 110 lbs with long black hair and blue eyes. Currently, an accurate clothing description is not available. The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Schulz. Anyone with information as to Schulz's' whereabouts is asked to call The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips can be anonymously reported at



