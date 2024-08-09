Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 24A2005530

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                             

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2024 at 1518 hours

LOCATION: Church Rd., Fairfield, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Ariana Schulz

AGE: 17

RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 08, 2024 at approximately 1518 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ariana Schulz (17) is believed to have run away with her boyfriend, Robert Steele (17). Troopers have been unable to locate Schulz or Steele at this time.

 

Schulz is described as being approximately 5'6" and weighing 110 lbs with long black hair and blue eyes. Currently, an accurate clothing description is not available. The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Schulz. Anyone with information as to Schulz's' whereabouts is asked to call The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 



Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

3294 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

