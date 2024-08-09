Businesses ending single-use plastics

Release date: 08/08/24

With less than a month to go, most businesses have already moved to greener alternatives and are using up existing stock of soon-to-be-banned items.

It is recognised around the world that phasing out single-use plastics is an important and achievable step in striving to reduce pollution, cut carbon emissions and protect marine life.

Without action, the annual flow of plastic into the ocean alone will nearly triple by 2040 to 29 million metric tonnes per year, the equivalent of 50 kilograms of plastic for every metre of coastline worldwide.

This latest round of SA changes is the largest number of items to be banned since single-use plastic bans commenced in 2021.

It was announced in November 2022 that new bans would target:

plastic barrier bags for fruit, vegetables, nuts and confectionery

thick plastic bags including supermarket or boutique-style plastic bags and singlet style takeaway bags

single-use plastic hot and cold beverage containers (including coffee cups) and their lids

single-use plastic food containers for ready-to-eat takeaway food

expanded polystyrene (EPS) consumer food and beverage containers

EPS trays

plastic food bag tags, and

plastic confetti and plastic balloon sticks/ties

Certified compostable ‘bioplastic’ food and beverage containers are still allowed, as well as certified compostable bags, as these are compatible with councils’ ‘kitchen caddies. All food scraps can go in the green bin, which is then processed into a highly sought after compost by South Australian farmers, growers, and the wine industry.

South Australia has taken steps to address the impacts associated with a range of single-use and other plastic products and was the first jurisdiction in Australia to do so on a state-wide basis. Other states and territories have since followed South Australia's lead.

Further free support to businesses is provided through the government funded Plastic Free SA program.

For businesses who are unsure, or need advice on alternatives and banned items, the South Australian Government have a dedicated team ready to help.

For more information and to contact visit: replacethewaste.sa.gov.au or call 08 8204 2051.