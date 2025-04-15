Relief expanded to SA drought affected farmers and small businesses

Release date: 15/04/25

Grants of up to $1,500 are now available to drought affected farming families and rural small business owners, for direct, practical support, through the State Government’s Rural Support Grant.

Delivered through Rural Business Support (RBS) from the Malinauskas State Government’s Drought Support Package, this assistance offers relief to help cover essentials like council rate, power bills, vehicle repairs and school costs.

The $55 million Drought Support Package, which is in addition to the $18 million in initial assistance announced in November 2024, brings State Government’s total drought relief investment to $73 million.

The grant is delivered via the RBS Relief Fund, the charity arm of RBS, and is designed to help families who are working with the Rural Financial Counselling Service, which helps to meet people where they are, providing practical relief so they can focus on finding a way forward.

The $1,500 grants will assist to help cover essential costs such as:

Council rates

Utility bills

Medical appointments and prescriptions

Vehicle repairs

School costs and household needs

Farming families and rural small and family business owners can start their Rural Financial Counselling journey by contacting Rural Business Support on 1800 836 211 or by visiting https://www.ruralbusinesssupport.org.au/

The Government has also quadrupled the processing team for the On-farm Drought Infrastructure Grants, through a whole-of-government mobilisation effort. This means vital infrastructure support can be delivered more quickly.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Our support package was always designed to provide household relief, as well as long term assistance for our primary producers across the state.

This practical assistance ensures our rural communities aren’t faced with unpaid invoices, skipping medical appointments, giving up on school opportunities, or quietly going without.

Helping our farmers who feed our state, get through every day, and plan a way forward through these challenging and dry times is exactly what this program aims to do.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

With services available right across our state, the Rural Financial Counselling service and grants have been designed to work alongside our primary producers as they navigate one of the driest years on record.

Expanding these services to drought affected communities and small businesses owners means more South Australian’s can receive effective and practical support now.

The SA Government Rural Support Grant is just one part of this coordinated response—designed to deliver practical, timely support to those who need it most.

Attributable to Brett Smith, CEO of Rural Business Support

We know that rural hardship doesn’t just affect a family—it affects entire communities. When farmers can’t spend in town, small businesses struggle, volunteers are lost to sporting clubs and emergency first responders, like the CFS, as well as school committees. We believe a strong agricultural sector underpins the wellbeing of every South Australian.

That’s why our support isn’t just about getting through today—it’s about helping people rebuild tomorrow. We’re grateful to the State Government for listening closely to farmers and rural communities through targeted drought round tables and industry focus groups to provide this additional support.

Before farmers can recover from disaster and build resilience, we aim to create hope by providing practical relief through the RBS Relief Fund—when we can assist to create stability in the home, farming families have the breathing space to navigate what comes next.