Latest round of Social Impact Grants open

Release date: 09/08/24

Organisations across South Australia are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to $30,000 to support infrastructure and programs that create strong and inclusive communities and advance wellbeing.

The first round of the State Government’s 2024-25 Social Impact Grants is now open, with eligible community groups and organisations able to apply for up to $30,000 each to fund short-term projects, resources, materials and programs.

Under this round, a two-tier funding structure is available:

Grants of up to $10,000 for equipment purchases and resources to support community participation and volunteering, resources for community spaces, or to build digital connectivity and access.

Grants of up to $30,000 to go toward minor infrastructure upgrades for better physical access and other devices to support inclusion of priority groups, programs that respond to community need, enhancing places where people gather, or for intergenerational projects, mentoring and skill-sharing.

The 2024-25 Social Impact Grants are designed to encourage and support strong and inclusive communities, and advance social and emotional community wellbeing. They prioritise projects that support people and communities experiencing socio-economic disadvantage and other vulnerabilities.

An online information session will be held on Thursday 15 August at 11am to provide further details to organisations wishing to apply. To register please send an email with the subject line 2024-25 Social Impact One Round Information Session to grantsSA@sa.gov.au.



Applications for these grants close on 12 September 2024.



For more information about the Social Impact Grants and how to apply, visit dhs.sa.gov.au/how-we-help/grants

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook



The opening of the Social Impact Grants round is an exciting opportunity for community groups to apply to bring their innovative projects to life.

The Social Impact Grants support grassroots efforts in communities right across South Australia to drive real change in their local areas with projects which help to build stronger, more connected communities.

Attributable to Tracey Watters, General Manager, Technology for Ageing and Disability SA

At TADSA, we were deeply grateful to be the recipient of a recent Social Impact Grant. These vital resources enable us to provide customised assistive technology solutions that truly transform the lives of people living with disabilities across South Australia.

Through the Social Impact Grants Program, we are able to design, build, and deliver assistive solutions that improve the wellbeing, lifelong learning, daily living, and community participation of individuals living with a disability. This support makes it possible for us to empower those in need and create a more inclusive society.

As recipient of a $10,000 Social Impact Grant, we have been able to develop specialised devices that enhance the independence and quality of life for our clients and foster greater access and inclusion for people living with disabilities in our local communities.