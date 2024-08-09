NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5003504

TROOPER: Sgt. Brittani Barone

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 6, 2024 at 4:07 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116 in the Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Bruckner

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 6, 2024 at approximately 4:07 pm, a Vermont State Trooper was on patrol and traveling northbound on Vermont Route 116 in the Town of Bristol. A vehicle was observed traveling southbound at a high rate of speed while passing another vehicle. The vehicle was found to be traveling 98 mph in a posted 50 mph zone during a time of heavy commuter traffic. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Jeffrey Bruckner of Warren, Vermont. Bruckner was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Citation for Speed, Title 23 VSA 1081B with a penalty waiver of $710.00. Bruckner was also cited and released with a criminal citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on November 18, 2024, at 12:30 pm for the charge of Grossly Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.