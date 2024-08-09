Derby Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A5004079
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2024 @ 1801 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Route 101, Jay
VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest.
ACCUSED: Desiree Creswell
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 5, 2024, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks, responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Vt Route 242 in the Town of Jay. While speaking to the operator, Desiree Cresswell (39) of Coventry, troopers observed indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Cresswell resisted arrest and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024 @ 8:30am
COURT: Newport
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881