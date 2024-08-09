Derby Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004079

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash                          

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2024 @ 1801 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Route 101, Jay

VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest.

 

ACCUSED: Desiree Creswell                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, Vt

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 5, 2024, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks, responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Vt Route 242 in the Town of Jay. While speaking to the operator, Desiree Cresswell (39) of Coventry, troopers observed indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Cresswell resisted arrest and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024 @ 8:30am          

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

