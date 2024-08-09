Government Recognizes Exceptional Effort of the Saskatoon Police Service

CANADA, August 9 - Released on August 8, 2024

This week the Saskatoon Police Service announced the recovery of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, whose remains were discovered in the City of Saskatoon landfill on July 30.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Government of Saskatchewan extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mackenzie Lee Trottier," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We truly hope the Trottier family may now be able to find some closure amid this tragedy."

The investigation, which began on May 1 and was initially planned to last a month but was extended until her remains were fully recovered on Aug. 1, is estimated to have cost $1.5 million. The Government of Saskatchewan will provide $1 million to help cover the costs of the Saskatoon Police Service's investigation. We will work with the City of Saskatoon and the federal government to ensure their budget and ability to deliver high quality policing services are not impacted.

"We are pleased to support the Saskatoon Police Service with the costs of this search, and our government is happy to recognize their truly exceptional efforts in bringing closure to the Trottier family," Merriman said. "Policing is challenging work, and this investigation brings that to light all too well. We are truly proud of the Saskatoon Police Service and every officer involved in this investigation."

The 93-day investigation saw 44 Saskatoon Police Service officers search through roughly 5,000 tonnes of garbage in often challenging conditions.

"Throughout this landfill search, and based on the evidence collected, we maintained that continuing to search for Mackenzie was the right thing to do," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Cameron McBride said. "We are incredibly appreciative that our government partners have determined to share the financial burden, through their funding announcement today."

“As this landfill search progressed, I could see the determination and commitment of the team to bring some resolution to the Trottier family,” City of Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. “This took unprecedented coordination and cooperation between police staff, city staff, the Trottier family, and expert forensic partners. I'm so grateful for everyone's hard work, and for this commitment of support from the provincial government to share in the costs."

The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the importance of supporting and helping bring closure to the families of all Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and missing persons in Saskatchewan.

