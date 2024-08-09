Submit Release
SABESP ANNOUNCES 2Q24 RESULTS

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world, announces today its second quarter of 2024 results.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 2,970.5 million in 2Q24, up by R$ 778.1 million (+35.5%) over the R$ 2,192.4 million reported in 2Q23. Consequently, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 54.2% compared to 44.8%.

Net income came to R$ 1,209.4 million in 2Q24, up by R$ 465.7 million (+62.6%) over the R$ 743.7 million recorded in 2Q23.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br/en/

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

