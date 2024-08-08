Repairs to Highway 8 will begin soon to permanently restore the section approximately 15 kilometres east of Spences Bridge that was damaged by floods in 2021, and to enhance the highway’s climate resilience.

The Province completed the procurement phase of the Alliance contract for Highway 8 and chose Aecon-Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership (AEGP) with their design partners, Urban Systems and Basis Engineering to complete this section. Working as an integrated team with the Province, design work will start this summer with construction to follow design. The project includes replacing two temporary structures with permanent bridges and building approximately three kilometers of connecting highway.

These repairs will improve safe access for residents and ensure the highway can better withstand future weather events. Additional permanent repairs will also be made to the corridor damaged by the 2021 flooding.

For information and updates, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/bc-highway-flood-recovery/2021-flood-road-recovery-projects-highway-8