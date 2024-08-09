Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Waterville

ST. PAUL – A FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday, August 9, 2024, to help residents kickstart their recovery after the severe storms and flooding of June 16 – July 4.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

The center will be open at the following location, days and hours:

Waterville City Hall

200 3rd Street South

Waterville, MN 56096

Hours: Mon. – Sun. 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

NOTE: This center will be closed Tuesday, August 13 for the election. It will reopen for normal operations the following day.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.