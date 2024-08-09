Governor Hochul is a Guest on MSNBC’s The Beat

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber.

AUDIO of the Governor’s remarks is available here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Breaking barriers. That's been a theme lately, and we've been reminding people about different places where it's already happened. New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul, there celebrating that moment. Her political career has been pretty much a rocket ship. She began just in 2011, formally, in the Congress, representing New York's 26th district, and she worked alongside Obama.

Then she left Washington and served in a role that is more workhorse than show horse, the Lieutenant Governor of New York. But that put her in the position where she then replaced former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, when he resigned. Now as Governor, she has been working on the pandemic recovery, working on jobs, and expanding child care access to families.

As for Vice President Harris and her barriers that everyone's had in mind lately, they campaigned together. Harris campaigning for Hochul in the reelection campaign for governor. Harris is, of course, the first woman of color to be Vice President, first woman Vice President in America, and they may make more history together on the ticket this year at the convention and everything else.

So, we want to bring in, making her Beat debut, New York Governor, Kathy Hochul. Welcome!

Governor Hochul: Thank you. Delighted to be here.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Great to have you. Let's start there. If this were a normal primary season, there would have been many months leading up to Harris. We all know what really happened, right? It was fast. But how do you reflect on this as someone who's also had to navigate these lines and you have all your governing, but you also broke this barrier in the state?

Governor Hochul: It reminds me of when I first became Governor very unexpectedly. My first time I got in front of the public, I said, “You may not know me, but I know you. I have traveled every corner of this state.” I know the people, I know the places, I know the power that we have to do good for people.

Our Vice President has been in that same role, number two, for a long enough time where she developed the relationship, saw how the levers of power can be used, how to negotiate with the House and the Senate, but also, on the world stage, she's known to over 150 leaders. So, she, like I was, were ready to step right in.

So, you don't need a long road map. You don't need a long journey to get there. And she is lighting this country on fire in such a short time. Like other countries do, they have a shorter period. It's a burst of energy, and then you have the election, and you move on and govern. Maybe there's something to be learned about this. Do we really need two solid years of going to every single person's house in certain states?

Ari Melber, MSNBC: You think that the British might be on to something.

Governor Hochul: I think they are.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: There are people who would like less months of campaign ads on TV.

Governor Hochul: I sure would. It costs a lot less to put them on then, right?

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Also, yeah, from a politician's perspective and just a viewer, representation doesn't always drive policy, but it certainly helps in a democracy make sure that people understand things are legitimate. This is going to be the first presidential campaign where the voters are going to speak since judges overturned Roe.

And the public didn't have as much of a voice on that as you know. I want to show Harris discussing this and those women's rights issues just yesterday.

How do you see that for Harris on the politics and how are you dealing with those issues on the substance as a governor?

Governor Hochul: What she's doing is so smart. It's reminding people the consequences of elections. We know that in 2016 Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. Had she been rightfully sworn in as President at that time, we never would have had a Supreme Court that stripped away the rights that my mother fought for, that I took for granted. My daughter no longer has in many states, depending on where you live, and my granddaughter may not have it either. She is hitting on something that's visceral for women.

Donald Trump – the first run, Donald Trump part one – people weren't quite sure as far as he would go. He went off the edge. And to me, that's an opportunity for Vice President Harris and Tim Walz to lean into this and appeal to suburban women, Republican women who are saying, “You know what? I didn't think it was going to be this bad. And I'm certainly not signing up for the second act either because now we know what’s in store: a national ban on abortion.”

So, on the policy side, she's right. But the policy bleeds into politics, just like we did here in New York. This is on the ballot here in the State of New York. To enshrine the rights that we have in law, but to make sure that it's not the whims of whoever is governor. That these are there permanently in our constitution. I think even in New York, that's going to be a driver of people coming out to vote, supporting our candidates – especially for the House, which is so critically important that we deliver a Democratic House with Hakeem Jeffries to Washington, so Kamala Harris has a partner in the House of Representatives.

I served in the House. I served in the minority. It is frustrating. You want to get things done, and you know what we did under Republican leadership? Forty-three times, we were asked to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Not exactly the most productive use of our time, but that's what they do. They keep going backwards and backwards. So, she's hitting on the policy and the politics right where they need to be.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Right. And you have that experience at the federal level dealing with Congress, and now of course running a state. As you know, but some of our viewers around the country may not know – New York is much more than Manhattan.

Governor Hochul: Yes, indeed.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Love Manhattan, but it's a whole big State. People may not know that there are these rural areas – there are Upstate areas – there's many areas in New York that might remind people more of a rural Pennsylvania or the Midwest and the economic challenges there. And you've talked about that. You've led on that. I want to show one thing you're doing and just put this in the context of Tim Walz and everything else, which is – people are thinking liberal Manhattan, whatever. Here's the Child Tax Credit policy that you've been working on, and you've got $300 million plus going out for these eligible families.

How do you view this, both in your state, but also what Tim Walz and others are talking about around the country as — forget whether it's called really liberal, and does it work for people? Is it helping them day to day? And does that work, do you think, outside of what are more traditionally blue areas?

Governor Hochul: Absolutely. I got elected in 2011 in a special election in the most Republican district in the State of New York that years later went heavily for Donald Trump. Much of Upstate New York is like that. It's rural, it's the veteran posts, it's the diners, it's the farms. You cannot ignore those people. And when you talk about what you just referenced, what we're doing to fight for families, put more money back in their pockets. That's a message that resonates across party lines, something that Tim Walz knows.

We served together in Congress. We were on the same floor. And he talked about the same things because he had the most Republican district in Minnesota. So, the two of us, what people perceived were very progressive states, we're proud of how progressive we are, but there is a limit to how far we're willing to go. We're not going to sacrifice these areas.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: We have one minute left, but your point is neither of you are saying you're fake Democrats, Lieberman Democrats as they used to say, but you're saying you connect to those issues on a bipartisan basis, but you're not giving up your values.

Governor Hochul: No, our values as Democrats are strong. Rights of women. Good education, public policy that supports working families, minimum wage, support pro-labor. That's who Tim and I are, but it's also not just the Democratic values. Those are American values. That is what is approachable about us and Tim Walz and others who use that playbook. Not to say we're extreme. We're not extremists. We are a party of the people – the middle class, the working class that's struggling. That's why just a few hours ago I said we're fighting for families in New York. Not every child grows up with enough food. Their parents are struggling – the cost of little kid sneakers and backpacks. I put $1,300 in the pockets of a family of four just last week with checks going out to them because I know as a mom – New York's first mom Governor, this is a stressful time for families. Tim Walz knows this as well. That's why he was a brilliant pick.

Our Vice President knew what she was doing to get someone who's very relatable, who just sees the joy in running for office in public service. And that's what's been missing, when you contrast this ticket with the Trump-Vance ticket. It's like day and night.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Yeah, it's day and night. You said mom Governor. We've been doing mom Governors. Dad energy. I guess those are some of the themes. Governor Hochul, I know you're very busy. I appreciate you coming on The Beat.

Governor Hochul: Thanks for having me.