MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery in Northwest.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest, and snatched their cell phone from their hand. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24109290