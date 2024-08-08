MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a Burglary Two offense in Northwest.

On June 22, 2024, at approximately 2:53 p.m., the suspect entered an unoccupied establishment in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and then left the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/quPahBpjLSw

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24096860