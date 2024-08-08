Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Suspects for Distributing Narcotics in Northwest

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of a man and a woman for unlawfully distributing illegal narcotics in Northwest. The arrests were made after concerned community members reported ongoing suspicious activity.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at approximately 12:18 p.m., members from the Violent Crime Suppression Division and Fourth District made the arrests in the 1300 block of Perry Place, Northwest.

55-year-old Senetra Ann Partee of Northwest, and 56-year-old Wilber Gilbert Carpenter III of no fixed address, were charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine). Carpenter was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).

MPD continues to ask the community to report criminal activity by calling police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24121007

