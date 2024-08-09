ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 9-12) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Sections of several Phoenix-area freeways will be closed this weekend (Aug. 9-12) for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Closures are planned along Interstate 10, Interstate 17, US 60 (Superstition Freeway), Loop 101 and Loop 202. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Northbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Jomax Road and Loop 303. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road closed. Westbound Jomax Road closed near I-17. Allow plenty of extra travel time. Primary Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road. Please stay on the primary freeway detour and avoid using nearby streets. Note: Consider traveling during early morning or later at night.
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Detours: Consider exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area. Note: Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) as an alternate route. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th and 48th streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). Southbound 48th also closed between I-10 and Broadway Road.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads also closed. Detour: Alternate routes include northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Arizona Avenue in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for freeway widening project. Detours: Consider alternate routes including eastbound Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard, Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed. Detour: Traffic will detour on the northbound frontage road to the on-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road.
- Northbound State Route 51 narrowed to one lane (HOV lane open) between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 10) for pavement maintenance. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Glendale and Northern avenues both closed. Allow extra travel time. Detour: Consider alternate routes including northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus Road.
- Ramp Closure Alert: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street/SR 143 closed until late fall (starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9) for reconfiguration as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour: Consider alternate routes including the eastbound I-10 exit at Broadway Road. Note: Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9) to September.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.