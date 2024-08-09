ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 9-12) - Phoenix Area

Northbound I-17 closed

at Jomax Road

in north Phoenix

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Aug. 12) for pavement improvements.

Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Jomax Road and Loop 303. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road closed. Westbound Jomax Road closed near I-17

. Allow plenty of extra travel time.

Primary Detour

: Northbound I-17 traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road. Please stay on the primary freeway detour and avoid using nearby streets.

Note