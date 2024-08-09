The Awesome Gallery Set to Offer Gallery Space for Autistic Artists

Opening Show “Keep Growing” to feature the work of Elizabeth Newell Additional Call for New Artists to Submit Work for Future Shows

The Awesome Company, a local screen-printing company based in Grove City, Ohio that employs autistic adults, is excited to launch a new addition to its brand this fall – The Awesome Gallery. It will feature the artwork of autistic artists from around the country and offer a way for the artists to sell swag that features their artwork.

The Awesome Company was started by Jacquie Mahan in 2017 to employ autistic adults and create a safe and empowering environment. It was designed to be a place where individuals could learn and apply new skills to daily tasks that help make the brand successful.

The Awesome Gallery space is housed adjacent to The Awesome Company. An opening reception is set for Saturday, September 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature the work of Elizabeth Newell. Mahan named the inaugural show “Keep Growing” and Newell is busy creating a vast array of artwork to christen the space.

According to Mahan, “Keep Growing” has a very personal meaning behind it, and she’s thrilled that Newell has embraced it as her own.

“From my perspective, Elizabeth embodies what The Awesome Gallery is all about,” adds Mahan. “It’s about acceptance, inclusion, feeling safe, taking a chance, and celebrating exactly who the artist is.”

Newell’s love of frogs will be front and center throughout her collection which will include paintings, drawings, mixed media, and wearable art. The fun and whimsical artwork could include a frog sipping coffee, a frog talking to a butterfly, or frogs having a tea party. It’s all about showcasing who she is as an artist and what she loves.

“She lives in a magical world and her willingness to share who she is through her artwork is the true gift,” muses Mahan. “I feel like autistic artists have a great deal to say through their artwork and I want people to see them. It’s my job to provide the space to do that in.”

The former owner of Mahan Gallery has encouraged the creativity of her employees and other autistic adults since the inception of her business. She always dreamed of making it so much more than just a place of employment. It’s a place where everyone doesn’t have to be afraid to be themselves and are recognized for it.

“I also really think this new space is a love letter to my old self, the little kid who was different, bold, and had something to say,” shares Mahan. “I want to give a platform for people who feel different and want to be loved, heard, and recognized for their gifts.”

“Keep Growing” will open Saturday, September 14 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at The Awesome Gallery located at 3400 Southwest Blvd, Grove City, OH 43123. The show will run through the end of September.

Artists can submit work to be featured in future shows at The Awesome Gallery by emailing Info@theawesomecompany.com

