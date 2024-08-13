Record-breaking Three-Year Revenue Growth Propels Ascend, Inc. onto the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Ascend Debuts on 2024 Inc. 5000 List Ascend is a 2024 Inc. 5000 Company! Dependably Exceptional, Exclusively UKG

Ascend Debuts at No. 1575 Ranking in the Top Third of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

By delivering services with speed, precision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we have cultivated trust and loyalty that has fueled our remarkable growth.” — Mike Maiorino, President & COO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc. (formerly HRMS Solutions), one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America, proudly announces its recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Ascend ranked No. 1575 among the fastest-growing private companies in America and No. 42 in the state of Colorado, demonstrating an outstanding growth trajectory of over 320%. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being named one of the fastest-growing companies in America on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and testament to the exceptional work and dedication of the entire Ascend team,” said Mike Maiorino, President and COO. “Our success is rooted in building genuine, long-lasting partnerships with our clients. By delivering services with speed, precision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we have cultivated trust and loyalty that has fueled our remarkable growth.”

“Furthermore, the strong relationships formed with our human capital management (HCM) partner, at every level of their organization, have been instrumental in our growth journey,” added Maiorino. “Our dedicated team members are the heart of our company, and I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge their passion, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our shared vision as the driving force behind our success.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Our debut on the Inc. 5000 is a direct reflection of our strong financial performance and strategic execution of our growth initiatives,” commented Sandi Mundt, SVP, Marketing. “This is an exciting milestone and collective achievement for our organization.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The Inc. Magazine print issue, featuring the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, is available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

"Thank you to our team, our customers, partners, and everyone who has supported us along the way.” added Mundt. “We couldn't have done it without you!"

Ascend Inc. is a leading provider of premier UKG implementation services. By delivering exceptional service and tailored strategies, the Ascend team empowers enterprise and mid-market North American companies to achieve workforce excellence while realizing their HCM return on investment. The Ascend organization is driven by a pursuit of excellence, fueled by an exceptionally talented team. By fostering a positive and collaborative environment where employees can learn, grow, and thrive, Ascend recognizes its team as the cornerstone of success.

#####

About Ascend, Inc.

Ascend, Inc., a partnership between HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting, is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 110 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and valuable experience for every customer.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.