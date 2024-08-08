Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker Proclaims August 11th as 811 Day in Illinois

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, August 8 - At the request of the Illinois Commerce Commission, Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed August 11, 2024, as 811 Day in Illinois to encourage every excavator and homeowner to call 811 before starting a digging project. This simple, and FREE phone call is necessary to keep people safe and to protect the integrity of Illinois' underground utility infrastructure.


Every few minutes in the US, underground utility lines are unintentionally struck by someone who failed to have utility lines marked. These incidents can cause service interruptions, environmental damage, personal injury or even death.


"Whether you are planting a sapling or undertaking a major construction project, homeowners and excavators are required by law to call JULIE at 811 to have utility lines marked before any digging starts," said Illinois Commerce Commission Chairman Doug Scott. "Making the 811 calls before you dig protects you, your family and property from potential harm."


To learn more about 811 or to file a written request to have utility lines marked, visit www.call811.com.


The ICC is responsible for enforcement of the Illinois Utilities Facilities Damage Prevention Act otherwise known as the Illinois One-Call or JULIE law. Violators may face financial penalties for failing to call 811 or not marking the underground facilities properly. Violations may be reported online through the ICC One-Call Education and Enforcement webpage.



About the Illinois Commerce Commission


The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.


To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448. Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm.

