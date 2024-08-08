IDNR dedicates Conservation World 2024 in honor of Brent Manning

ILLINOIS, August 8 - Manning, who died in January, was the longest serving director of IDNR.





SPRINGFIELD - State officials on Thursday dedicated Conservation World 2024 in honor of Brent Manning, the longest-serving director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and a nationally respected champion for conservation and natural resources stewardship.





Conservation World, on the grounds of IDNR in the northwest corner of the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, hosts a variety of outdoor and conservation-focused activities for visitors during the Illinois State Fair.





Manning was director of IDNR from 1991 until 2003. He was raised in Pawnee and was a distinguished alumnus of Eastern Illinois University for his vast contributions to conservation.





His accomplishments as IDNR director included acquiring more than 100,000 acres of public land for outdoor preservation, restoration, and recreation; establishing the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County; creating the Illinois Conservation Foundation; spearheading nationally recognized initiatives for disabled hunters and anglers; and pioneering the concept, design, funding, and building of the State of Illinois' IDNR headquarters in Springfield.





"Brent shepherded IDNR through a period of incredible growth and modernization. He made it his mission to bring all people together to enjoy, protect, conserve, and engage with the work of the department. Engaging youth in the outdoors and conservation was a particular passion of his," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "While Brent's passing has been difficult for those who knew him best, I'm grateful that his loved ones agreed to join us in dedicating Conservation World 2024 in his honor and memory."





Visitors to the Illinois State Fair who visit Conservation World will find a memorial to Manning just inside the main entrance.





Conservation World is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fair, Aug. 8-18. IDNR staff have added numerous new activities and exhibits this year.





Where at the fair is the big brown bear?

Families are invited to stop by the IDNR Wildlife Tent in Conservation World at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 17 to help wildlife biologists solve a mystery: where at the fair is the big brown bear? Visitors will learn how biologists track wildlife movements by using radio collars, directional antennas, and other technology.





Be a Climate Action Hero

Learn what you can do to live more sustainably at home, tour an IDNR electric vehicle, explore a display of solar panels and LED light bulbs, create "slime" from compostable packing peanuts, enjoy a rain barrel display, and discover an exhibit of native plants and root sizes.





Happy birthday, Smokey!

Did you know Smokey Bear turns 80 years old on Friday, Aug. 9? Children are invited to join Smokey and IDNR staff in the Conservation World amphitheater for a birthday celebration and photo opportunity at 11:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.





Sensory hours

Between 9 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 17, visitors are invited to enjoy Conservation World during sensory-friendly hours. Programming and exhibit adjustments will create a quieter, more calming environment for children and adults with sensory processing sensitivities.





Eagle's nest photo opportunity

Youngsters can get their photo taken in a replica eagle nest at the Birds, Bugs and Bee-yond Tent.





Cicada art show

Look for displays of original cicada-themed artwork created in Conservation World and in the First Lady's Tent on Main Street. Be sure to visit the IDNR website to view all of the nearly beautiful and high-quality 350 cicada art entries from across Illinois and vote for your favorite pieces for the People's Choice award





Sea lamprey

Visit the Fisheries Tent to see a sea lamprey, a 14- to 19-inch-long parasitic fish with a mouth full of sharp teeth, which enable it to attach itself to host fish. Sea lampreys have been found in the Great Lakes and have done significant harm to Great Lakes sportfish. Fisheries Tent visitors also can marvel at the 2,800-gallon aquarium filled with native fish species, additional aquariums filled with fish and turtles, and more.





Traditional Conservation World favorites

Fairgoers will also be able to enjoy longstanding Conservation World favorites, including the archery and BB ranges, the Voyageur Canoe, fishing opportunities, a chance to dunk a conservation police officer in ice-cold water, and more.