First Lady Cathy Justice welcomes newest Friends With Paws therapy dog to Doddridge County High School

​ WEST UNION, WV – First Lady Cathy Justice visited Doddridge County Park today for a back to school event to celebrate the arrival of the state’s newest therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program. The dog introduced at today’s event is named Chloe, and she is a Golden Retriever. “What an exciting day for Doddridge County to welcome its newest family member,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “You can already feel the love pouring out of this community for Chloe, and that warms my heart. Chloe is one of many highly trained Friends With Paws therapy dogs, and I cannot wait to hear about the phenomenal impact she will make at Doddridge County High School. She is a very special dog, and I know she will support her students in more ways than one. High school can be a challenging time for kids, and Chloe will be there to help through it all.” The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since August 2024, a total of 33 Friends With Paws therapy dogs, including Chloe, have been placed throughout the state. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. "Doddridge County High School is extremely excited to welcome our new therapy dog, Chloe," Doddridge County Schools Superintendent Scott Cochran said. This wonderful addition will greatly enhance our students' social and emotional well-being. Thank you, First Lady Cathy Justice and Friends with Paws. We look forward to seeing the impact Chloe will have on our students." Following today’s event, students and staff had the chance to greet Chloe. "Doddridge County High School is very excited to start the new school year with a Therapy Dog," Doddridge County High School Principal David Mazza said. "Chloe will be a big part of the DC family and her benefits for our school will be endless. We feel that her mere presence will reduce depression, anxiety, and other emotional concerns with some of our students. We plan on having Chloe in every setting in our school, including after-school activities and even sporting events. We truly feel she will play a vital role in helping improve student attitudes about learning." The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues. "It's wonderful that Doddridge County High School has been selected by First Lady Justice and the Friends with Paws therapy dog program to participate in this initiative," Jeremy Waugaman, the Doddridge County Schools Mental Health Coordinator, said. "Their decision reflects a commitment to enhancing the school environment and promoting well-being through innovative programs like this. Chloe's presence at Doddridge County High School through the Friends with Paws program is sure to impact everyone involved positively. Her ability to comfort and support students will help reduce stress levels and keep them engaged in their studies. This, in turn, can lead to improvements in academic performance, attendance, and overall morale for both students and staff." DT Midstream, a loyal supporter of Friends With Paws and Communities In Schools, was represented by Steven Baublitz of Orion Strategies at the event today. “DT Midstream is proud to support important programs like Communities in Schools,” DT Midstream Director of Government and Corporate Affairs, Steven Rawlings, said. “We are honored to partner with organizations that help address the local burdens in the communities where we work and live.” More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.



A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body. In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals’ lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the number of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.

