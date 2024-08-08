Submit Release
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

"While we need the rain in West Virginia, we need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Tropical Storm Debby may bring," Gov. Justice said. “I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary. We're ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur."

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.  

Check National Weather Service Watches, Warnings or Advisories for all areas of West Virginia here:

National Weather Service Charleston

National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington (Eastern Panhandle)

National Weather Service Blacksburg (Southeast WV)

National Weather Service Pittsburgh (Northern Panhandle)

