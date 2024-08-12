Warriors Heart Announces How Holistic Healing Program is ‘Bringing Warriors Home’ for National Wellness Month

In sync with National Wellness Month (August), Warriors Heart announces how their holistic healing program is “bringing warriors home” who are struggling with substance abuse, PTSD and co-occurring issues.

Warriors Heart’s Wood Shop and Metal Shop are sacred healing programs where military, veterans and first responders clients are guided through the process of working with raw materials to create art.

Warriors Heart’s K-9 Therapy program offers clients two options: 1. Service Dog / Emotional Support Dog Academy during their treatment and 2. Service Dog Specialized "Handler" Training and Adoption for warriors who want to take a K-9 home.

The K-9 program and holistic healing electives are in addition to the other evidence-based therapeutic treatment (group and individual therapy, educational groups, and more) at Warriors Heart.