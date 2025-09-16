Last Call for 2025 Annual Goody Business Book Awards Nominations for Authors

As a Last Call, the 2025 Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces the Final Deadline for Authors to Nominate Your Book is September 30th. September 30, 2025, is the Last Day for Authors to Nominate Books for Goody Business Book Awards in 1-50 categories in 8 genres. Being recognized as a Winner, Finalist or Top Impact Author by the Goody Business Book Awards has many benefits, including boosting a book’s buzz, reviews and interviews. The Annual Goody Business Book Awards urges writers to Nominate Today for a chance to become an Award-Winning Author. As an Author Alert, Goody Business Book Awards Founder Liz H. Kelly recommends writers stop procrastinating and nominate today before the final deadline of September 30.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a last call for authors, the 2025 Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces that the final deadline to Nominate Your Book is Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Authors, Publishers, Agents, Publicists and fans can nominate any book published within the past 5 years (2021-2025) in 1-50 categories and 8 subject areas (Business, Entrepreneur, Health, Leadership, Marketing, Money/Wealth, Self-Help and Technology) primarily for nonfiction authors.Recognized as a “Top 8 Business Book Awards” by Write Business Results for their “societal impact” awards, the Goody Business Book Awards’ mission is to “Uplift Author Voices” above the millions of competitive books by recognizing authors in their niche subject area.Founder and Author Liz H. Kelly emphasizes the top benefits of becoming an Award-Winning Author include, “Being recognized by the Goody Business Book Awards as a Winner, Finalist or Top Impact Author can help writers boost their book buzz, thought leader credibility, attract multiple streams of income, and ultimately increase your book sales.”100+ Award-Winning Authors will be announced by November 15th – just in time for holiday book sales promotions and winter months when people tend to read more.And to honor books with a broad reach, any author that is recognized for 3+ Goody Business Book Awards as a Winner and/or Finalist in the same year will also receive a Top Impact Author Award.With time running, below is the timeline to nominate books:- Now - Sept 30, 2025 - Nominate Your Book – Final Deadline soon!- Nov 15, 2025 - 100+ Award-Winning Authors Announced, just-in-time for holiday book promotions.- Nov 15, 2025 - January 2026 and Beyond - Promote Award-Winning AuthorsTo Nominate Your Book, it’s an easy 3-step process that can be done in 5 minutes.- 1. Select Your Book Category(s) – 50 options- 2. Add Your Book Details – Book, Cover, and HOW your book is helping others- 3. Submit Book and Wait for Judges to Announce Winners and FinalistsAll Award-Winning Authors will be encouraged to promote their book awards by adding the book awards-seal to their cover, website, press release, videos, social media channels and/or blog.And based on 20+ years of book marketing experience, the Goody Business Book Awards (sponsored by Goody PR) will provide every winner with custom banners, awards seals and social media promotions. The goal is to help authors increase fans, book sales, and attract media interviews by recognizing their work.Goody Business Book Founder Liz H. Kelly adds, “You worked hard to write your book, so stop procrastinating and nominate today for a chance to be recognized as an Award-Winning Author.”WHERE TO NOMINATE BOOKS BY SEPT 30 FINAL DEADLINE:FOLLOW NEWS:Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsFacebookYouTube Playlist - Goody Business Book AwardsABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to honor 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards by Write Business Results twice. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 20+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the program to amplify authors making a positive impact with words. The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and marketing and media experts. The Goody Business Book Awards logo is a hot air balloon with a book as the basket to symbolize their Mission to “Uplift Author Voices” literally above millions of similar books. For more information, and to nominate books, visit: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com ABOUT GOODY PR: The Award-Winning Goody PR Agency’s primary mission is to “Magnify Good through the Power of Positive Publicity”. The coast-to-coast team works primarily with clients who are Small Businesses, CEOs, CMOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, Pioneer PBS, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com

