Warriors Heart Honors 2-Year Virginia Anniversary on September 11, 2025, with Expanded K9 and Equine Healing Programs

Warriors Heart Founders at Warriors Heart Virginia L to R: Tom Spooner, Josh Lannon and Lisa Lannon discuss their holistic healing program for military, veterans and first responders. Warriors Heart opened their second healing location in Virginia 2 years ago on 9/11 2 to battle the unacceptable suicide rate of 22 veterans and 17 first responders per day. Warriors Heart Virginia expanded their electives by offering equine therapy as an elective during their 6-week recovery program for military, veterans and first responder clients. Warriors Heart Virginia recently opened their K9 therapy elective for clients, which is also provided at the Warriors Heart Texas location. Clients can spend quality time with K9s, and/or train a Service Dog or Emotional Support Dog to adopt after treatment. Warriors Heart announces its 2 year anniversary for their Warriors Heart Virginia campus on September 11, 2025, with new K9 and Equine therapy programs.

As an expansion of holistic healing support services for military, veterans and first responders, Warriors Heart Virginia announces its 2 yr anniversary.

Our warriors answered the call to fight the global war on terror on 9/11. Warriors Heart opened our 2nd location on that date 2 years ago to battle the unacceptable suicide rates of warriors.” — Tom Spooner, Warriors Heart President and US Army Veteran

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with National Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Month, Warriors Heart announces its 2 year anniversary for their Warriors Heart Virginia campus on September 11, 2025, with new K9 and Equine therapy programs. As the #1 warrior healing program in the United States, it exclusively serves military, veterans and first responders struggling with addiction, PTSD, depression, anxiety, trauma, suicide ideation, and co-occurring issues at two 500+ acre ranch locations: Milford, Virginia (in-between Washington D.C. and Richmond) and Bandera, Texas (near San Antonio).Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon explains, “We’re grateful to be able to serve more warriors with two locations in Texas and Virginia. September 11, 2025, marks the 2 year anniversary of our Warriors Heart Virginia campus with new electives and a team of addiction professionals. As a result of this expansion, we’ve been able to help more military, veterans and first responders rebuild their lives and become sober, confident warriors.”Warriors Heart Virginia recently opened their K9 elective, which is also provided at the Warriors Heart Texas location. For this program, Warriors Heart clients can choose to either spend quality time with the K9s, and/or train a Service Dog or Emotional Support Dog to adopt and take home after completing the 6-week on-site recovery program. The K9s are rescue dogs, who are helping save lives and support a warrior’s transition back to their civilian everyday life. Through the unconditional love felt by both the Service Dog and warrior, they make each other feel valued versus alone, along with providing a specific trained service. One client stated, “Starting my day with K9 allowed me to start my day off on the right foot.”Warriors Heart Virginia has also expanded their equine therapy as an elective for clients. Mike Marotta, Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director, USAF Veteran and Former Law Enforcement Officer (20 years), explains, “Our Equine Program offers countless benefits to our warriors, many of whom are experiencing the unique bond with horses for the first time. It’s truly inspiring to witness their transformation over the weeks as they grow more self-aware, confident, and grounded.” Horses have a unique ability to help calm a person, reducing stress and other symptoms when working with them. Warriors Heart recently adopted Lionel and Silver, two neighboring horses that have spent time on the property since the beginning because of the great equine space.Based on 21 years of service in the U.S. Army and 12 deployments, Warriors Heart President/Co-Founder and Master Sergeant (Ret.) Tom Spooner reflects, “Our warriors answered the call to fight the global war on terror on 9/11. Warriors Heart opened our second location on that date 2 years ago to battle the unacceptable suicide rate of 22 veterans and 17 first responders per day. This is not just a community issue - it is a national crisis. Every community across America is impacted, and it’s our duty to make sure no warrior fights alone.”Along with Detox, Warriors Heart’s 42-day residential treatment is based on their proven training program approach and peer-to-peer healing at their Texas and Virginia locations. It’s a holistic healing curriculum, where clients regularly participate in evidence-based treatment, individual and group therapy, and then have optional electives (fishing at the lake, gym, jiu jitsu, hiking trails, art studio, wood shop, metal shop, K9 therapy, equine therapy and more).All of these activities are designed to heal the “mind, body and spirit” and support the Warriors Heart “Vision” to “bring 1 million warriors home.”Warriors Heart is a private, evidence-based treatment that is supervised by licensed professionals that include therapeutically constructed groups, individual therapy and activities. Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE Insurance, VA, and most commercial insurances.As a former Law Enforcement Officer and Warriors Heart Co-Founder, Lisa Lannon adds, “We really want to break that stigma that our warriors have to be tough, and it’s not ok to get help. It is ok to get help. It makes them stronger as an individual, and for their families and communities once they get rid of the emotional wounds.”CONTACT INFOWarriors Heart’s 24-hour hotline: 866-955-4035or visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect ABOUT: WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia, near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). As a “Preferred In-Network Community Care Provider”, Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE and most insurance. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, CNN, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

Healing Warriors: Bringing Strength Back to a Warriors Heart

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.