Update on Team South Carolina's Response to Tropical Storm Debby

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina's state agencies and local partners continue to respond to Tropical Storm Debby as it gradually leaves our state, tracking northeast.

"We have entered the third and final act of Tropical Storm Debby, and even though the rain and wind will start to let up, flooding remains a concern with a handful of rivers throughout the state expected to reach major-flood stage this weekend," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Though the work is not over, I want to thank Team South Carolina for their resilience and tenacity in ensuring our people have been informed and prepared."

Current Situation:

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Debby is moving at 10 mph and is 55 miles southeast of Charlotte.

There are now seven confirmed tornadoes ranging from EF-0 to EF-1.

Flash flooding remains a significant concern for many parts of the state, particularly in urban areas and regions with poor drainage.

Rivers that are expected to be near or reach major flood stage this weekend: Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry Edisto River near Givhans Ferry Pee Dee River at Cheraw Rivers that are expected to be near major flood stage next week: Pee Dee River at Pee Dee



State and Local Activities:

Since mobilization, SCEMD has fielded 217 requests for assistance.

Road safety remains a top priority, with 364 state law enforcement personnel patrolling from the Midlands to the coast over the 24-hour period of 7 a.m. Thursday - 7 a.m. Friday.

The South Carolina National Guard has 468 service members on state active duty.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is maintaining 24-hour operations with approximately 2,300 personnel currently mobilized. As of 2 p.m., there are 111 active road closures, but no interstates are impacted.



Guidance for Residents:

Residents in low-lying areas should remain vigilant and follow any guidance issued by local emergency officials.

Flooding or downed trees can impact roads, making them impassible. If you must drive, watch for standing water on the roads, as well as downed power lines, trees or other debris.

Stay out of floodwaters and standing water. Stormwater contains harmful bacteria, wastewater, oil and fuel, hazardous materials, and other contaminants that can pose health risks.

Stay informed by following local news, weather updates, and official social media channels for the latest information.

Contact Information: Residents can call the SCEMD Tropical Storm Debby Hotline at 1-866-246-0133 or visit the SCEMD website at www.scemd.org for more information and updates.