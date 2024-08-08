Charis Announces Multi-phased Succession Plan

To clarify, I’m not retiring, I’m going to continue doing everything I’m doing now, but I look forward to working even more closely with the Pickett’s.”
— Andrew Wommack, President & Founder, Charis Bible College
WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College announces that Executive Vice Presidents, Mike and Carrie Pickett, will be taking on additional leadership roles within the college as Andrew Wommack announces a multi-phased succession plan.

Seven years ago, the process of transitioning Mike and Carrie into the position of leadership began. After years of assessing who would best fit this pivotal role, it was decided that Mike and Carrie Pickett were perfect for the position.

“I am so excited to make this announcement,” stated Andrew Wommack, President and Founder of Charis Bible College. “Mike and Carrie have been integral to Charis leadership for nine years. Jamie and I both know they are the perfect couple for this next step. Charis never would have gotten to the place it is today without their contribution,” Wommack continued.

“To clarify, I’m not retiring, I’m going to continue doing everything I’m doing now, but I look forward to working even more closely with the Pickett’s, who I’m confident will take Charis to new heights of influence in the body of Christ.”

This announcement will be officially shared worldwide via livestream during Charis’s 30th anniversary on September 6, 2024.

