Eagle Bluffs CA removes dove hunting draw for the 2024 dove season

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will not be implementing a drawing to allocate dove hunting positions for the duration of the 2024 dove season at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area (CA). Dove fields will still be available for hunters looking to harvest doves on the property.

Hunting opportunity in the available dove fields at Eagle Bluffs CA will be allocated on an open hunting, first come, first served basis. All area specific and statewide rules and regulations regarding dove hunting will still apply on the area. Find these rules and regulations at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4E4. This change in operations has been made to improve the hunter experience on the area as previous years saw hunter vacancies during the draw process. Now, hunters will have greater opportunity to choose a hunting location based on their preference instead of the draw system. Also, this change provides consistency with regulations on other dove hunting areas in central Missouri.

Dove hunting season begins Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 29 with a daily limit of 15 and a possession limit of 45. The falconry dove season begins Sept. 1 and ends Dec. 16 with a daily limit of 3 and a possession limit of 9. Learn more about legal methods of take and required permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qj.

To access Eagle Bluffs CA from Columbia, take Providence Road (Route K) south past the village of McBain. Continue across Perche Creek and turn left on Star School Road.