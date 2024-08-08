$40 Million Highway 5 Project Reaches Midway Point

CANADA, August 8 - Released on August 8, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that the $40 million Highway 5 project in the St. Denis area has reached the midway point. This project is among recent and planned traffic safety and capacity improvements to the corridor between Humboldt and Saskatoon which has seen record growth over the past several years.

“Our government is committed to improving traffic safety and enhancing our transportation network in one of Saskatchewan’s fastest growing regions,“ Highways Minister Lori Carr said. “I look forward to the completion of this project as we continue growing our strong and vibrant communities across the province."

Construction began in June 2023 on about a 15km segment of Highway 5 in the St. Denis area. The project includes such work as shoulder widening, resurfacing and one set of passing lanes.

Construction also includes the re-alignment of two roads that connect to Highway 5, which are Range Road 314 to the south and the St. Denis access road to the north. This work is to improve sight lines and safety for motorists turning on and off Highway 5 in the area.

The project is targeted to be completed in the summer of 2025.

To date, the following Highway 5 corridor work has been completed:

The construction of two sets of passing lanes completed in 2018 between Humboldt and Highway 2.

Resurfacing, sightline improvements, shoulder widening and related work completed in 2021 on Highway 5 between the junctions of 316 and 671.

A 15 km section of Highway 5 immediately west of Highway 2, which includes one set of passing lanes completed in 2023.

Remaining work includes twinning, resurfacing and associated works on a 10 km segment of Highway 5 between Saskatoon and 1.6 km east of the Highway 316 junction. Construction on this remaining work is expected to begin as early as 2025.

With the most recent budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008 to improve more than 20,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

