Gov. Pillen Delegates Mayor Stothert Authority to Lower Flags in Omaha

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, in coordination with Mayor Jean Stothert of Omaha, has delegated to the mayor the authority to order all U.S. and state flags at City of Omaha facilities to be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor Elmer Crumbley, noted and beloved coach, educator, and official at Omaha Public Schools. The order will be effective Friday, Aug. 9, the day of Mr. Crumbley’s interment. This delegation is pursuant to the U.S. Flag Code and the Governor’s Office Flag Policy.

Senator Justin Wayne, who knew Mr. Crumbley personally and considered him both a mentor and a friend, shared the following statement: “Mr. Crumbley was a visionary leader and devoted educator who left an indelible mark on our community. He was a beacon of wisdom and service to everyone he encountered. His legacy as a community servant will forever remain in our hearts.”

