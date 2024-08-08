MPD Makes Two Arrests for Retail Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for multiple theft offenses.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at approximately 8:40 a.m., a man entered the CVS in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The man stole merchandise. The man later returned with a woman, and again stole merchandise. As the pair left the store, officers arrested them.

26-year-old Anthony Dickey, of no fixed address, and 26-year-old Tenisha Moss, of Southeast, were arrested.

Dickey is charged with Theft Two, Unlawful Entry, and four counts of Contempt of Court. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Dickey was additionally charged with the following offenses:

Theft Two and Unlawful Entry: On Monday, August 5, 2024, at approximately 8 a.m., in the 800 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 24119840

Theft Two and Unlawful Entry: On Monday, August 5, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 600 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24119917

Moss is charged with Theft Two. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Moss was additionally charged with the below offense:

Theft Two: On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 3:57 p.m., in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 24018440

CCN: 24120882

