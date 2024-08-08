Revitalization of Historic Olbiston Apartments Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the $67 million rehabilitation of the Olbiston Apartments in the city of Utica, Oneida County, transforming the historic building near the city’s center into 153 energy efficient, safe and affordable homes. The 126-year-old building was in severe disrepair and underwent a gut rehabilitation after the city of Utica shut it down in 2021 over safety concerns. Developed by Liberty Affordable Housing, Olbiston Apartments features a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Amenities include community space, green space and a new roof deck. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 1,300 affordable homes in Oneida County.

“The rehabilitation of Olbiston Apartments brings one of the region’s most magnificent and iconic buildings back to its former glory, transforming it into much needed modern and affordable housing that will provide more than 150 homes in the bustling City of Utica,” Governor Hochul said. “By breathing new life into this historic gem, we are retaining a critical supply of affordable housing, significantly reducing the building’s environmental footprint and complementing the growing vibrancy of Utica’s downtown.”

The building’s redesign achieves Energy Star Multifamily New Construction Program and Enterprise Green Communities 2020 certifications by utilizing several energy-efficiency measures, including a new roof membrane with increased insulation, cold climate heat pumps with high energy efficiency ratings for heating and cooling for all apartments, a centralized hot-water system provided by 98 percent efficiency boilers, building-wide LED lighting, and Energy Star rated or equivalent appliances.

State financing includes $4.8 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, $22 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, and $16.3 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of federal and state Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits that are estimated to provide $12.2 million in equity. The city of Utica provided $3 million from the Utica Prosperity Initiative.

The Romanesque Revival style brick and stone apartment building originally opened in 1898 and was later subdivided multiple times during the 20th century. By the 1970s, the building had begun to deteriorate and was left to further decay. In 2021, residents were evacuated after an inspection revealed unsafe conditions in the building. The rehabilitation of Olbiston Apartments modernized the building while retaining its historic character – including exterior sandstone and brick; bay windows and flanking balconies with cast iron balconets; original, century-old marble floors and decorative wood trim in common areas.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Olbiston Apartments complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, addressing New York’s housing crisis by making the state more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. More than 40,000 homes have been created or preserved to date. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide, and new protections for renters and homeowners.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The transformation of Olbiston Apartments demonstrates the many ways we can tackle the affordability crisis facing New Yorkers. Through partnership with the city of Utica and Liberty Affordable Housing, we have returned this remarkable, historic building to its original stature as a beautiful, safe, and comfortable place to live for 153 households. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to building and preserving housing where it is needed across the state.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Deputy Commissioner for Historic Preservation Daniel Mackay said, “We’re proud to partner on exciting initiatives like this across the state, which activate vacant and deteriorating properties in our downtowns and encourage residents to feel pride of place. Our historic infrastructure is an excellent starting point for developers exploring options for affordable housing units, and the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program gives the infusion of support they need to make these projects as successful as they can be. It is a thrill to see this iconic building reopened as a renewed residential hub in Utica.”

State Senator Joe Griffo said, “I am pleased that the Olbiston Apartments building in Utica has been renovated, rehabilitated and given a new life. Thanks to the efforts of all those involved with this project, this historically significant property - once considered the height of luxury and elegance but neglected over time - will remain in the community and provide an additional housing option to residents, families and others in the region.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I want to thank the Governor and NYS Homes & Community Renewal for providing the resources to renovate 153 apartments for the residents of the Mohawk Valley. The historical Olbiston Apartments in Utica were renovated by many local professionals and will be managed by Liberty Affordable Housing. I appreciate the collaborative effort by all to complete this impactfully project.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “The Olbiston Apartments are an indelible part of the rich history of Utica and I’m pleased that this building has been restored to its former glory. It was disappointing to see how badly it had deteriorated and the unacceptable living conditions its residents were subjected to. I commend Liberty Affordable Housing for the amazing job it did in transforming this historic building and I thank the federal government, New York State and the City of Utica for the investments they made that paved the way for this new beginning.”

Utica Mayor Michael P. Galime said, “For decades the historical Olbiston Apartments housed within this very building languished, culminating in the emergency evacuation of 60 residents in 2021. In 2022 Liberty Affordable, HCR, and the City of Utica committed to the historical renovation of the entire structure you see today from the bones up, resulting in over 150 apartments outfitted with prime materials and energy efficient ready for residents to enjoy for years to come. This is a shining example of Utica’s dedication to being a pro-housing community, as the majority of the apartments in this rehabilitation were not fit for occupancy prior.”