Old Trapper Gusseted Stand-Up Bag Elevates Consumer Convenience, Retailer Merchandising, and Sustainability

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, a renowned brand in premium beef jerky, has launched innovative gusseted, stand-up packaging for its popular 15-ounce beef sticks. Building on the success of this packaging, the Double Eagle jerky lines also feature the convenient gusseted package. This gusseted packaging solution is designed to offer greater versatility and portability for consumers, while providing an enhanced merchandising option for retailers.

Old Trapper's stand-up packaging is a response to consumer demand for more convenient and portable snack options. The sturdy, resealable bags are not only easy to carry but also perfect for on-the-go snacking. Whether it's a quick bite during a hiking trip, a gym session, or a busy day at the job, Old Trapper's beef sticks and jerky can now be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, and conveniently stored in a stand-up position.

For retailers, the gusseted packaging format translates to enhanced flexibility as the majority of meat snacks are peg reliant for merchandising. The ability to stand the packages upright allows for more dynamic and appealing displays, helping to capture consumer attention and drive impulse purchases. Retailers can also utilize the increased surface area of the gusseted bags to highlight promotions, nutritional information, and branding, further engaging customers at the point of sale.

The gusseted packaging also points to Old Trapper’s commitment to sustainability and is designed to use roughly 10% less material compared to traditional packaging methods. This reduction in material usage translates to less waste and a lower impact on the environment.

"At Old Trapper, we are always looking for ways to improve our products and meet the evolving needs of our customers, while promoting sustainability," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "The gusseted stand-up packaging reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, convenient snacks that fit seamlessly into our consumers' active lifestyles and are easily and effectively merchandised by our retail partners. Our gusseted upright packaging not only enhances the consumer experience and retail presentation but also significantly reduces material usage, thereby minimizing our environmental footprint."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky and beef sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.