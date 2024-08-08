Illinois Housing Development Authority Announces $37 Million Available for Non-Congregate Shelter Developments

CHICAGO - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced today that it will begin accepting applications for the development of emergency shelter for persons experiencing homelessness. Available through the HOME-ARP Non-Congregate Shelter Development Program, the funding will support experienced shelter providers as they acquire or develop non-congregate shelter facilities across Illinois. The program is part of IHDA's continuing efforts to improve the housing safety net and help Illinois achieve "functional zero" homelessness.

Non-congregate shelters refer to emergency accommodations that offer privacy to individuals and families. They provide private units or rooms as temporary shelter and do not require occupants to sign a lease or occupancy agreement. This model offers public health benefits as well as opportunities to provide supportive services intended to help occupants regain their long-term housing stability.

Eligible applicants must be current shelter providers that participate in the Emergency Solutions Grant Program or the Emergency & Transitional Housing Program administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services or have another verifiable operating funding source.

Organizations interested in learning more about this funding opportunity are strongly encouraged to attend IHDA's upcoming webinar on Wednesday, August 14, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Participants are asked to register in advance here.

More information about the Non-Congregate Shelter Development Program, submission deadlines, and the application process are available on the IHDA website. Program related questions can be sent to HOMEARP@ihda.org.

