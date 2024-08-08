The National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Joins International Association of Accessibility Professionals

National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, becomes members of International Association of Accessibility Professionals. Offers employees training on accessibility.

UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Telecommuting Institute (NTI) is excited to announce that it has joined the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP). IAAP is a division of the Global Initiative for Inclusive ICTs (G3ict), a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, Georgia. The IAAP supports accessibility professionals and organizations with professional training, certifications, and networking opportunities.

Through its membership with IAAP, NTI will be offering its employees training on creating accessible documents. “Ensuring the accessibility of everything we create is essential to our mission,” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s COO.

Going forward, NTI employees who create content will be required to complete IAAP’s 39-video educational program. This training program is designed to help individuals become familiar with some of the core elements in creating, designing, and remediating documents to be accessible. The course covers understanding accessibility, general accessibility, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Acrobat, accessible forms, and accessibility compliance.

“We are thankful to have the ability to offer this training to our employees,” said Hubbard. “Accessibility has been and will continue to remain a priority for all of us at NTI.”

In the future, NTI plans to have some employees complete the IAAP Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC) exam. Individuals with this certification have demonstrated their knowledge about disabilities, accessibility, universal design, accessibility-related standards, laws, and management strategies.

“Having certified employees on staff is just another way to ensure everything we create is accessible to everyone,” said Hubbard.

NTI is a nonprofit organization established in 1995. It was the first organization to set up a virtual call center for the U.S. government. Over the years, NTI has placed over 12,000 Americans with disabilities in work-at-home jobs with its employer partners.

From the beginning, NTI has understood how work-at-home jobs remove barriers to employment for many individuals with disabilities. NTI continues to help remove barriers for individuals with disabilities and their family caregivers by partnering with hiring employers to offer accessible work-at-home opportunities.

Visit www.nticentral.org to learn more about the free services NTI provides to Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers.