Whiting Systems to Display at International Foodservices Distributors Solution Association

ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems, a global leader in large vehicle fleet washing solutions , is excited to announce their Allied membership and participation in the upcoming International Food Distribution Association (IFDA) conference. The event will take place on September 20th -25th at the Kansas City Convention Center. Whiting Systems EXPO booth #820 will display their cutting-edge internal trailer wash out system and mono brush.

According to Jason Rhoads, CMO of Whiting Systems, this year's IFDA conference will be one of their largest showings yet. With pre-planned meetings starting early and ending late, the team is eager to showcase our latest innovations and connect with industry professionals. Rhoads stated, "We are thrilled to be a part of IFDA 2024 and look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can enhance food safety for distributors and consumers alike."

At the core of Whiting Systems' mission is a commitment to food safety. With their internal trailer wash out system, they provide a thorough and efficient cleaning process that eliminates potential contamination risks. Additionally, their mono brush offers a gentle yet effective way to clean trucks and trailers, ensuring the highest level of hygiene for food transportation. This fleet image practice is recommended by the Food Safety Modernization Act.

Whiting Systems has been a trusted partner for the food distribution industry for over 50 years, providing innovative solutions to improve efficiency and safety. Their participation in IFDA 2024 is a testament to their dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry and continuously improving their products and services. Read More on food safety here

https://www.whitingsystems.com/news/elevating-food-safety-with-advanced-trailer-washout-equipment


Don't miss the opportunity to see Whiting Systems' solutions in action at IFDA 2024. Visit booth 820 on September 21 to learn more about their internal trailer wash out system and mono brush. For more information about Whiting Systems and their products, please visit their website at www.whitingsystems.com.

Internal Trailer Wash Out

About

Whiting Systems, Inc. is the global leader in providing customers the best fleet wash systems and equipment. From our humble beginnings selling pressure washers to manufacturing and servicing large automatic wash systems for buses, trucks, trains, and other large vehicles, we make it our mission to improve the quality of your business by equipping you with tools and support tailored to fit your needs. Additionally, we offer sanitization and disinfectant solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Discover our commercial wash systems and programs, and let us handle the dirty work.

https://www.whitingsystems.com/

