New Haven Barracks/DUI Sobriety Checkpoints

The New Haven Barracks and other law enforcement agencies in Addison County will be conducting DUI sobriety checkpoints during the week of August 11, 2024. These checkpoints are focused on people who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Vermonters are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.

