Governor Mills Announces Nearly $6 Million in Business Recovery & Resilience Grants for 109 Maine Businesses Impacted by Severe Winter Storms

First round of grants will help businesses in all sixteen counties recover from last winter's storms and improve infrastructure resiliency for future storms

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her Administration has awarded $5.8 million in Business Recovery & Resilience Grants to 109 Maine businesses and nonprofit organizations to help them recover from last winter's devastating storms.

The grants announced today are the first awarded from the $10 million Business Recovery and Resilience Fund, established as part of the $60 million in State funding that Governor Mills and Legislature approved through the supplemental budget in May -- the single largest investment in storm recovery by any Administration in Maine history.

The Department of Economic and Community Development is awarding up to $100,000 to the businesses and organizations for design, permitting, and construction costs for projects that help them address the impacts of last winter's storm and improve their resilience to future storms and changing climate conditions.

Businesses and organizations receiving funding span all sixteen Maine counties and range from lobster processors to breweries to hotels.

A full list of awardees is available here (PDF).

"Last winter's storms devastated businesses across Maine, but, with the support of the Legislature, we are taking action to help them recover and rebuild," said Governor Janet Mills. "These important grants will help businesses rebuild in a more resilient way that improves their ability to withstand future storms, which will protect the jobs and livelihoods of Maine people and safeguard our economy from the destructive impacts of climate change in the long-run."

"These awards represent an important investment in the businesses and organizations that drive our state," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. "This funding will ensure businesses that sustained major damage can reopen and prepare for future storms, increase the resilience of trail infrastructure critical to our outdoor recreation economy, and fund resilience-focused projects across Maine."

Award recipients welcomed the funding:

"This funding is critical for us, because we were ineligible for other types of storm-related relief," said Marty Richard with Washington County-based Woodland Pulp. "These funds will allow us to address repair needs and better prepare to withstand future weather damage to minimize the impact to our business."

"Without this funding, our program would be at risk of closing and losing the ability to serve those who need us most," said Amy Bannon, Managing Director of Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation."Community generosity helped us start temporary repairs last winter, and this funding will allow us to complete the work needed to resume operations this season and ensure year-round access for adaptive athletes."

"Saddleback is extremely thankful for the assistance provided through the Business Recovery and Resilience Fund. Unfortunately, the December 18th storm forced closure of the ski area for one of the most important revenue producing periods of the year," said Matt Dieterich, Interim CEO of Saddleback Mountain. "The funding provided through this program will allow us to make drastically needed improvements that will help insulate us from the financial impacts associated with future climate related events that seem to be increasing in frequency. Without the benefit of this grant, we would be unable to proceed with the necessary upgrades for the upcoming season."

Grants announced today are considered conditional, pending a final review of project eligibility and documentation. Eligible infrastructure project types included infrastructure upgrades, improvements or installation of drainage systems, moving electrical or business equipment, relocating the business to a more protected location and investing in additional insurance.

The Department of Economic and Community Development intends to issue a second round of grant awards with the remaining funding in the coming months.

In April, the Governor and Legislature approved $60 million in storm relief to help Maine working waterfronts, communities, and businesses recover from recent storms and become more resilient to future severe weather.

Last month, the Governor announced that her Administration had awarded 68 Maine working waterfronts a total of $21.2 million in grants from the funding to support their recovery and rebuilding.

The Administration is expected to announce recipients of $25 million in Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund grants made available by the storm relief package in the coming days.

By law, funding for grants made available through the Governor's storm relief package will become available for distribution tomorrow, August 9, 2024.

The work of rebuilding in a more resilient way comes as a new commission, established by the Governor earlier this year, is traveling across Maine to develop the State's first plan for long-term infrastructure resilience.

The 24-member commission is engaged with communities, industries, and organizations across Maine to understand challenges following storms, identify and bridge gaps in resources like funding, financing, and insurance, how to improve the resilience of energy systems, propose new approaches to improve disaster recovery and response, and strengthen resilience supports at the state, regional, and local levels.