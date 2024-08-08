Censinet Delivers Enterprise Assessment for the NIST Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework (AI RMF)

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today the delivery of an enterprise assessment for the NIST Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework 1.0 (NIST AI RMF). The NIST AI RMF enterprise assessment enables healthcare organizations to comprehensively identify, manage, and mitigate the risks associated with AI technologies, ensuring safe, secure, and ethical implementation and use across the organization. The NIST RMF AI enterprise assessment is available now in Censinet RiskOps™.

“Our new release of support for NIST AI RMF gives Censinet customers an easy and powerful approach to identifying and governing risks associated with the adoption of AI technology, applications, & third-party tools,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “This unique and comprehensive capability from Censinet enables health industry organizations - including healthcare providers, payers, life sciences, and ecosystem partners - to protect patient safety by ensuring the safe and secure adoption of artificial intelligence.

The Censinet NIST AI RMF enterprise assessment contains all the out-of-the-box features and functionality included in all enterprise risk management modules in Censinet RiskOps, including:

● Standardized, curated Censinet questionnaire for NIST AI RMF enterprise assessment
● Automated Action Plan with findings and recommended actions based on the NIST AI RMF to close gaps in AI technology-related controls, policies,
and procedures

● Integration with Censinet Risk Register to enable enterprise-wide collaboration, management, and timely disposition of NIST AI RMF Action Plan
risk findings
● Board-ready reporting of enterprise coverage levels across all four NIST AI RMF function areas – Govern, Map, Measure, and Manage

About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 617-221-6875
jthompson@censinet.com
