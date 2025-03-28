Censinet Announces Partnership with This Week Health’s 229 Project

Company to Sponsor Upcoming 229 Events with Healthcare CIOs and CISOs, Lead Discussions on Most Critical Cybersecurity and Risk Issues Facing Industry

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced a partnership with This Week Health ’s 229 Project . Censinet will sponsor a series of upcoming, exclusive 229 Project events with leading healthcare CIOs and CISOs and facilitate roundtable discussions on the most pressing cybersecurity and risk issues facing the health sector. The 229 Project – named after February 29, 2020, the date of the first reported death to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to COVID-19 – was founded by Bill Russell, former Chief Information Officer for St. Joseph Health, to help healthcare leaders to prepare for the next pandemic and create a mission-driven community to share transformative ideas and practices in healthcare technology.“The 229 Project aligns perfectly with Censinet’s mission to strengthen healthcare cybersecurity and address the complex, evolving risks facing the industry,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “In an era of growing risks and threats, it’s more important than ever to bring together like-minded leaders who are passionate about solving the toughest challenges facing our industry. Censinet is proud to support the 229 Project and we look forward to contributing to the shared advancement of technological innovation, collaboration, and leadership that protects patient care every day across the healthcare ecosystem."Censinet executives will be leading discussions at a series of upcoming 229 Project events across 2025, including:• March 31 in Palo Alto, CA• April 17 in Denver, CO• April 22 in Tampa, FL• May 21 in Charlottesville, VA"We are excited to partner with Censinet and their cutting-edge cybersecurity and risk management solutions. They will no doubt add value to our cyber community as problem solvers and as thought leaders,” said Bill Russell, CEO and Founder of This Week Health and The 229 Project. “We look forward to collaborating with them on our channels, as well as at our 229 events, to ensure healthcare systems can operate more securely and efficiently in an increasingly complex environment."“Ed and I have worked together for years focused on how to make healthcare cybersecurity better,” said Drex DeFord, President of The 229 Project. “Censinet’s brings people and information together to solve tough problems, and that has always been core to their mission. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have them as part of The 229 Project – Censinet’s brand, leadership, and focus will absolutely help drive stronger community and collaboration.”Healthcare leaders interested in participating in The 229 Project or This Week Health can visit https://thisweekhealth.com/contact-us/ About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

