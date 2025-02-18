Censinet Delivers New AI Cyber Governance, Risk, and Compliance Products and Capabilities at ViVE 2025

Powered by Censinet AITM Infrastructure, New Products Support AI Governance, Expedite Risk Assessment, Unlock Enterprise Collaboration, Ensure Safe AI Adoption

With Censinet RiskOps, we’re enabling healthcare leaders to manage cyber risks at scale to ensure safe, uninterrupted care.” — Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , a leader in healthcare risk management, announced today the release of Censinet TPRM AITM and Censinet ERM AITM at ViVE 2025 to help healthcare organizations assess, adopt, and use AI technologies safely and securely, while strengthening AI governance and risk management. Powered by Censinet AI™ infrastructure in Censinet RiskOpsTM, the Company’s flagship offering – in collaboration with Amazon Web Services – Censinet TPRM AITM delivers end-to-end assessment automation to expedite completion of third-party risk assessments, and includes a new AI Governance Assessment for Third Parties to drive full risk visibility into AI vendors. Censinet ERM AITM delivers support for NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF), to help ensure AI adoption is safe, secure, and ethical. In addition, the Company announced the release of AI Governance SME Workflow & Orchestration, a new capability unlocking enterprise-wide collaboration by subject matter experts (SMEs) and key stakeholders to review and manage AI risks. Censinet TPRM AITM, Censinet ERM AITM, and SME workflow are available on-demand in Censinet RiskOps. Censinet AITM is hosted in a dedicated AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), ensuring customer data remains securely contained, inaccessible from the public internet, and never exposed to third parties or large language models for training, moderation, or any other purpose.“As healthcare organizations rapidly adopt AI technologies to enhance clinical processes, diagnostics, and operational efficiency, they must also urgently address the risks associated with these technologies,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Developed with the security of our customers’ data as paramount, these new products and capabilities powered by Censinet AITM transform the way organizations assess and manage AI risk by automating critical workflows, enhancing oversight, and enfranchising the entire business in AI risk ownership; ultimately, this empowers healthcare leaders to accelerate AI adoption and its myriad benefits while maintaining the highest standards for security and safety.”Censinet TPRM AITM Drives Unprecedented Speed, AI Risk VisibilityCensinet TPRM AI™ powers end-to-end assessment automation to expedite third-party risk assessments, significantly accelerating completion times by over 80% and freeing up risk teams to focus on top-of-license strategic thinking. Censinet TPRM AITM automates key assessment workflows and use cases for both healthcare vendors and risk assessors, including:● Answering third-party security questionnaires in Censinet RiskOps● Summarizing vendor evidence and documentation (e.g. SOC 2 reports)● Extracting key IT integration details (e.g. network access, PHI exposure)● Writing risk summary reports based on industry best practicesWith AI adoption moving quickly across the industry, organizations must establish robust AI governance and risk management practices to identify, assess, and mitigate risks associated with AI technologies; as such, Censinet TPRM AITM delivers a new AI Governance Assessment for Third Parties, ensuring full risk transparency into AI vendors. The AI Governance Assessment includes a standardized questionnaire, automated corrective action plans (CAPs) with curated findings and recommended remediations, and integration with the Censinet Risk Register. Like all Censinet RiskOps questionnaires, assessment findings, and recommended remediations, the AI Governance Assessment is continuously curated to ensure AI vendors are assessed against up-to-date industry standards and best practice guidelines for AI, including IEEE UL 2933. The AI Governance Assessment enables healthcare organizations to establish a well-informed AI governance committee, and to develop policies and procedures that support the safe and secure adoption of AI technologies across the organization.“As the first CIO to roll out screening for IEEE UL 2933 compliance for new AI vendors, I’m proud to provide leadership for ensuring trust, safety, and interoperability in healthcare technology; furthermore, we look forward to partnering with our third-party risk platform partner Censinet to automate this process, enabling us to evaluate vendors efficiently while maintaining our rigorous standards for patient safety and data security,” said Chuck Podesta, Chief Information Security Officer at Renown Health and Executive Sponsor of the Trustworthy Technology and Innovation Consortium (TTIC). “IEEE UL 2933’s TIPPSS framework—Trust, Identity, Privacy, Protection, Safety, and Security—is essential in healthcare, providing the critical foundation for safe, scalable, and reliable AI integration that we focus on with the TTIC, which I help to lead. This approach aligns perfectly with Renown's reputation as an operationally excellent, tech-forward innovator committed to delivering measurable results for patients, clinicians, and our community.”Censinet ERM AITM Aligns AI Adoption, Governance with Industry Best Practices Censinent ERM AITM delivers an enterprise assessment and peer benchmarking for the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF), providing a comprehensive, best practice approach to evaluating internal AI implementation and use, and helping to develop AI policies, procedures, and practices based on the four NIST AI RMF function areas — Govern, Map, Measure, and Manage. The Censinet NIST AI RMF enterprise assessment includes a standardized questionnaire, automated action plan with curated findings and recommended remediations, integration with the Censinet Risk Register, Board-ready reporting, and peer benchmarking. Censinet ERM AITM is continuously curated for emerging AI risks, threats, and industry standards, so healthcare organizations can ensure their own AI governance strategy and organizational AI risk posture always aligns with current and future industry best practices, standards, and regulations for AI.AI Governance SME Workflow & OrchestrationTo further enhance AI oversight and help manage risk at the business level, Censinet AI™ powers workflow automation that routes AI risks and AI-related enterprise assessment questions to the appropriate subject matter experts (SMEs) and key stakeholders across the organization. With this new capability available across Censinet TRPM AITM and Censinet ERM AITM, clinical leaders, AI governance committee members, IT/security teams, and other stakeholders automatically receive identified Al risks most relevant to their expertise, ensuring that AI risks are reviewed by the right people at the right time. Workflow and task management automation in Censinet RiskOps tracks SME activity in real-time, providing visibility into pending and completed assessment reviews and SME recommendations. This enterprise-wide orchestration improves risk visibility across the business, drives organizational collaboration, and leverages expertise across multiple functions to scale AI risk management.Experience Censinet AI™ at ViVE 2025Censinet will demonstrate Censinet AITM innovations at ViVE 2025 in Nashville, TN, at Booth #1218, and we invite interested parties to join Censinet for an exclusive fireside chat with Ben Schreiner, Head of Business Innovation for SMB, U.S. at AWS, on March 4th at 12PM ET. This interactive webinar will dive into how Censinet AITM, powered by AWS, are transforming GRC and cyber risk management in healthcare with AI. For more information about Censinet AITM please contact info@censinet.com. Register here for the Censinet and AWS webinar About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

