PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 7, 2024 Bong Go's support and advocacy for grassroots sports development power volleyball dreams at the Mayor's Cup in Bacnotan, La Union On August 4, enthusiasm and competitive spirit filled the Farmers' Park and Civic Center during the Mayor's Cup Volleyball Tournament in Bacnotan, La Union. This event, celebrating both sportsmanship and community unity, benefited significantly from the support of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). This year, the tournament transcended its role as a mere athletic contest, serving as a testament to a deeper commitment to nurturing grassroots sports. With Go at the helm of the Sports Committee, he facilitated financial support through the PSC was pivotal for the tournament's success. "Sa bawat suporta natin sa ating mga atleta, hindi lamang natin sila tinutulungan magtagumpay sa laro, kundi binibigyan din natin sila ng pundasyon para sa tagumpay sa buhay," stated Go. An advocate for youth engagement through sports, Go recognizes its transformative potential on individual lives and community well-being. "Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life! As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he urged. During the event, Bacnotan Mayor Divine Fontanilla radiated pride as she voiced her gratitude for the support that transformed the event into reality. Her sentiments reflected a community's aspiration to involve its youth in enriching pursuits. PSC Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad also shared his connection to volleyball, recalling his days as a team captain, which added a personal touch to the event. As the tournament unfolded, the cheers from the supportive crowd reverberated through the center, underscoring the unifying and inspiring power of community sports. It was a day marked by dreams taking flight against the backdrop of volleyball nets and spirited competition from eight districts. In a community bound by its love for sports and ambition for its youth, the Mayor's Cup Volleyball Tournament is a celebration of potential, nurtured by the supportive hands of those who believe in the power of dreams and the actions that bring them to life. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, ang torneyong ito ay simbolo ng ating pangako sa kabataan--na palaging may handang umalalay sa kanilang mga pangarap. Tungkulin natin na magbigay ng inspirasyon at suporta sa kanilang pag-abot sa mga bituin at potensyal na magbigay ng karangalan sa bansa," he concluded.