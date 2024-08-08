AI in Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

AI In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in clinical trials market size has grown exponentially in recent years, from $4.74 billion in 2023 to $6.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1%. This growth can be attributed to data accumulation in healthcare, advancements in computing power, FDA support for AI, the rise of wearable devices, and early AI algorithm development. The market size is projected to further escalate, reaching $26.77 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 41.5%, driven by real-world data integration, AI-powered patient recruitment, AI-driven biomarker identification, AI-driven trial design optimization, and continuous monitoring technology.

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Market Growth

The pharmaceutical industry is a significant driver of the AI in clinical trials market, involving the discovery, development, and production of drugs and medicines by both governmental and private entities. AI technologies enhance efficiency, accelerate drug development, and improve decision-making processes in clinical trials by analyzing large datasets, predicting patient responses, identifying suitable participants, and optimizing trial protocols. For instance, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) reported that the total pharmaceutical production in Europe reached $384,200 million (€340,000 million) in 2022, marking a 4.95% increase from 2021. This growing pharmaceutical industry is propelling the AI in clinical trials market forward.

Explore comprehensive insights into the AI in clinical trials market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11961&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI in clinical trials market include Intel, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., ConcertAI, Saama Technologies LLC, Owkin Inc., Numerate, Neuroute, AiCure, Ardigen, Unlearn AI, PathAI, Exscientia, Aitia Infotech Pvt Ltd., Euretos, VeriSIM Life, Envisagenics, NURITAs, BioSymetrics, BioAge Labs Inc., Trials.Ai, Pharmaseal, Caylx, and IQVIA. Technological advancements are a key trend, with companies adopting new technologies to sustain their market positions. For instance, in February 2023, Lantern Pharma introduced its RADR AI and machine learning platform to revolutionize oncology medication discovery and development by creating highly targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment.

Segments:

• By Offering: Software, Services

• By Process: Trial Design, Patient Selection, Site Selection, Patient Monitoring

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Supervised Learning, Other Technologies

• By Application: Oncology, Neurological Diseases and Conditions, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Immunology Diseases, Other Applications

• By End-User: Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in clinical trials market in 2023, with significant contributions from key players and technological advancements. Detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are provided in the comprehensive report.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

AI In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in clinical trials market size, AI in clinical trials market drivers and trends, AI in clinical trials market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in clinical trials market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-imaging-global-market-report

AI In Energy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-energy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293