FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on execution of Taberon Honie

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 8, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on execution of Taberon Honie

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 8, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on execution of Taberon Honie.

“Early this morning the state of Utah fulfilled its legal obligation to carry out the execution of Taberon Honie. The actions of Mr. Honie that lead to his death sentence are heinous. I respect the process of our criminal justice system, and recognize the countless public servants who meticulously planned and approached their responsibilities with professionalism. I hope this brings closure to those impacted by the crimes. My heart goes out to the victim’s family.”

# # #