Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,454 in the last 365 days.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on execution of Taberon Honie

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 8, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on execution of Taberon Honie

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 8, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on execution of Taberon Honie. 

“Early this morning the state of Utah fulfilled its legal obligation to carry out the execution of Taberon Honie. The actions of Mr. Honie that lead to his death sentence are heinous. I respect the process of our criminal justice system, and recognize the countless public servants who meticulously planned and approached their responsibilities with professionalism. I hope this brings closure to those impacted by the crimes. My heart goes out to the victim’s family.”

# # #

You just read:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on execution of Taberon Honie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more