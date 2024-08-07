Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Oral Reply to Parliamentary Questions on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, 7 August 2024

QUESTIONS

Mr Christopher de Souza: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs what is the impact of the escalating tensions in the Middle East arising from intensified fighting along Lebanon’s southern border and Hezbollah’s increasing use of reconnaissance drones over northern Israel, for Singapore.

Mr Christopher de Souza:To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs how is Singapore, together with the international community, playing its part to ensure Israel abides by international law as it wages war against Hamas in Rafah to rescue the hostages.

REPLY

Mr Speaker, my response will cover the Questions raised by MP Mr Christopher De Souza in today's Order Paper. Mr Speaker, with your permission, I will also address the Parliamentary Question for written answer by MP Ms Nadia Samdin in today's Order Paper, as well as the questions raised by MPs Mr Leong Mun Wai and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim which were filed for subsequent sittings but since they are on the same issue I will address all these questions together.

2 Mr Speaker, Singapore is gravely concerned about the escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have put at risk efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This should be the foremost priority. Singapore firmly supports the ceasefire proposal, which was first announced by the United States on 31 May 2024 and was subsequently welcomed, in fact, codified by the UN Security Council resolution on 10 June 2024. We urge all parties in the conflict to arrive at an agreement. As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, Singapore stands with the entire international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire. We call for the unconditional and safe release of all hostages and we also call for unhindered humanitarian access. We also reiterate our call for all sides to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law.

3 The second point I want to make is that Singapore calls on all parties to deescalate tensions and that there is a real and rising danger of a wider regional conflagration that needs to be avoided. We condemn all attacks on civilians, including the recent attacks across the Israel-Lebanon border, as Mr De Souza has alluded to. With respect to Lebanon, we urge all parties to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which inter alia called for the full cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a demilitarised zone in the south of Lebanon, permitting only UN and Lebanese armed forces.

4 Mr Speaker, I will now take the Questions related to the Advisory Opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”. This Advisory Opinion was published on 19 July 2024.

5 Advisory Opinions of the ICJ carry significant weight in the international legal system and they contribute to the development of international law, even though they do not in themselves create legally binding obligations. The Advisory Opinion on 19 July 2024 that was requested by the UN General Assembly is significant. It focuses on Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the issue of Israeli settlements. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced that he will put the Advisory Opinion to the General Assembly to decide on how to proceed on the matter.

6 Singapore’s longstanding position on Israeli settlements has been clear and consistent. Singapore views the Israeli settlements as illegal under international law. These settlements make it much harder to arrive at a viable two-state solution. Singapore has consistently voted in support of UN General Assembly resolutions that reject Israeli settlement activities and call upon Israel to rescind all unilateral measures that have been taken to change the status of Jerusalem.

7 Singapore’s longstanding position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is that the only viable pathway to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution is a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with all the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. We continue to urge both parties to resume direct negotiations, and in the meantime refrain from unilateral actions that attempt to change the status quo, because this will hinder the peace process.

8 Ultimately, Israelis and Palestinians will need to have the political will to make the necessary concessions required in order to achieve a durable peace. Given the enormous difficulties and complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Singapore’s approach remains to be constructive, to be helpful, to support all efforts towards peace, and we will continue to support international efforts to create the necessary conditions that will enable this peace process to begin again. This was the key thrust of my remarks to the House on 2 July 2024.

9 Mr Speaker, the safety and security of Singaporeans in the Middle East region is our key concern. MFA has an existing Travel Advisory against travel to Lebanon and, in particular the Israeli-Lebanon border, as well as the Israel-Syria border. But I have to inform the House that there is in fact one Singaporean currently eRegistered in Lebanon, who has insisted on proceeding with the trip despite knowing the dangers. MFA will remain in close touch with all the Singaporeans that are eRegistered in the region, and our Embassy in Tel Aviv stands ready to provide consular assistance. All travellers to the Middle East are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA and please take precautions for personal safety.

Supplementary Questions

Question 1:

Mr Christopher De Souza: In the Minister's view, is this a political, social or religious issue? Or is it a combination of all three? And if it is all three, how will we ensure that this foreign issue does not impact Singapore’s social compact and social cohesion? Thank you.

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: This is a longstanding complicated issue. You have mentioned that there may be a political, social, religious dimension, but there will also be historical, cultural, geographical and economic dimensions. Basically, there is no easy solution. There is also unfortunately no quick and instant solution. The main point which I think you are trying to raise is that given the complexities of the issue and the fact that this is going to be so longstanding, how should Singapore and Singaporeans respond given that we are multiracial, multilingual, multireligious, we are an open city, we depend on free trade and we depend on the import of energy. And the point is that events far away can have a profound impact on us. It can affect us economically. It can also affect our social, ethnic and religious harmony. And this is something which we need to be very, very mindful of. And then the other the point which you have also made, this is a foreign issue, this is something far away. But we should not underestimate the impact that it can have on our society. And I think our paramount concern should be to maintain the unity and cohesion of all Singaporeans. That we are entitled to different opinions, different reactions even, but above all, we need to maintain our own domestic cohesion and collectivity. And then we can play our role as a responsible member of the international community, standing for peace, standing for international law, upholding principles, providing humanitarian assistance wherever it is needed. And then maintaining our communication channels open with all parties, even though some of these parties may be at war or doing things which, quite frankly, we find abhorrent. So that is the position that I am trying to encourage us to maintain. So far, you will notice that we have access to all parties. I have been to the Palestinian Territories, to Israel. I have been to the Middle East. You will also recall that so far, Singaporeans have raised more than S$17 million of assistance. And these funds have come from Singaporeans of all races, languages, and religion. And we have been able to work with our partners across the Middle East to deliver this assistance. So, I hope members of this House will see even in this dark hour, the unity, goodwill and generosity of Singaporeans. And that the calm, measured, principled and consistent diplomatic posture of Singapore is something which has been noticed and appreciated – certainly in the Middle East and on the international stage. Thank you.

Question 2:

Mr Alex Yam: I note that Minister shared that there is one Singaporean who has eRegistered to travel to Lebanon and decided to proceed with her travel. There is also a Travel Notice dated 17 April and two Travel Advisories dated 7 February and 14 April for the region. Is the Ministry aware of how many Singaporeans remain in the region either registered or unregistered? And if the Ministry assesses the situation to become more serious, although this is rarely done, will MFA issue a stricter travel advisory for Singaporeans to completely avoid travel to the region?

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: By definition, MFA will not be aware of Singaporeans who are in the region and who have not eRegistered with us. I have already mentioned we have at least one Singaporean in Lebanon. We have several in Israel, although I do not have the exact number. I want to be quite categorical that as far as MFA is concerned, we have signalled unambiguously through our Travel Advisories and Notices. Please do not go to hotspots where safety will be an issue, and where we anticipate that further regional conflagration is a real and present risk. And if that happens, and you get into trouble, of course, we will not leave you behind, but you are actually generating enormous amount of work and concern, and sometimes even risks to the officers in MFA. So, we make this appeal - unless there is really, really, no choice, please do not go. Please do not give us unnecessary extra work. And I say this is not because my officers are not willing to do the work; my officers are. And I would also make this point that MFA has got offices throughout the Middle East. And I have never had a single officer come up to me and say that please do not send me because there is a clear and present risk. I hope this House will also join me in expressing our appreciation and admiration for the Foreign Service officers who put themselves on the front lines, at risk, in order to represent us and to safeguard our interests and to help Singaporeans.

Question 3:

Mr Leong Mun Wai: The Foreign Minister had previously characterised the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “family quarrel”. So I raised a question for the Foreign Minister whether it is still appropriate to characterise the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “family quarrel” in light of the ICJ Advisory Opinion. Thank you.

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: I think we should never trivialise the tragedy that is unfolding. Maybe for your edification let me remind you of a speech that Senior Minister Lee made in November last year, and it is worth reading just one paragraph of his speech. He says, quote, “we are also watching closely, events in the Middle East. The recent re-eruption of the Israel-Palestinian conflict has impacted Singapore. Like people elsewhere in the world, Singaporeans identify with the plight of the Palestinian people, and Muslim Singaporeans especially have felt this very strongly. But in fact all Singaporeans are appalled by the human suffering in Gaza as Israel attacks targets there, as they were also appalled by Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians on 7 October that prompted these IDF military operations. The quarrel between the Israelis and Palestinians is not our quarrel, but it impacts our society. The Government has to take a national position that upholds our consistent principles, and which considers the sentiments and the feelings of our population. We feel sympathy for the civilian victims on both sides, and will extend humanitarian help to those in need. But we must not let problems elsewhere widen fault lines in our society. Let us indeed build on and strengthen our social harmony.” Unquote. Mr Leong, do not let problems elsewhere widen our potential fault lines and none of us should seek to do that or take advantage of that for scoring political points, which is the real message to you. And indeed, it is a reminder to all of us. And again, as I said, we can all have different perspectives, views. We may be informed by religion, social conscience, our own interpretations of history. But the paramount point here is that let us not be divided, do not play up fault lines. And it is possible, and I hope in the fullness of time it will be shown that Singapore is a mature cohesive society that can deal with diversity and still rise up to the occasion, uphold principles, not take sides and be helpful. Express the best part of our humanity and our compassion, while understanding that life is complicated, especially in many other places. And I think we can approach this with the spirit of humility and realism. I think we can be a useful exemplar to other parts of the world where these fault lines have not only cracked but have led to enormous loss of life, and especially lives of innocent civilians. I think, on that note, we are all completely united.

Question 4:

Mr Gerald Giam: Given that the Minister has said that Singapore has access to many of the parties on all sides of the conflict, does Singapore have any plans to play some role to bring together the different sides, even in some small way?

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: Mr Giam accompanied me on my trip to the Middle East in March 2024. So, you will know that yes, we do have access and yes, they do listen politely to us because we have got longstanding relations, and they know we do not grandstand and that we do not engage in points seeking or publicity exercises. But I think you would also agree from your trip with me that there is a very, very limited role for us. It is not a question of a venue for meeting or even offering good advice. They are not short of advice, and they are not actually short of venues to meet or avenues of communication. But until the top leaders in the two warring tribes can arrive at a conclusion that violence is not the answer, then the concessions are essential. And that these two related peoples have to learn to live with each other. Both peoples occupying contested land are not going to leave, and they will be a reality for each other till the end of time. It is that realisation, and that change in spirit and perspective that will be necessary. So, I think as far as Singapore is concerned, we stay united, we help where we can, we help uphold principles and we insist on adherence to international law on all sides. I think our access is also because they know we are a fair-minded people and that we are prepared to help wherever we can help. But let’s not overstep ourselves or assume that we have got a great role that we can actually play. At the end this is one little red dot; a shiny red dot. But we are still far away, and many steps removed from them. I would also remind you when we went there were discussions about a one-state and a two-state solutions. You will recall the conversation which I had with some senior people, and I said well if you want a one-state solution, your delegation must look like mine – multi-religious, multi-racial and completely united, even across political lines. But I think you would have also gotten a sense from that trip that this is very far removed from the reality in the Middle East, at least for now. So again, I think the spirit of humility and consistency; upholding what is right whilst maintaining the unity amidst our great diversity - I think that alone is our contribution to show the world that it is possible to live in peace with your neighbour, with your brother.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 AUGUST 2024