Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question, 7 August 2024

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) whether Singapore provides reports to the UN Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA) about arms transfers for 2022 and 2023; (b) if so, why are Singapore’s reports for 2022 and 2023 not listed on UNROCA’s database when previous years’ reports are available; (c) whether the Ministry knows when the 2022 and 2023 reports will be made available; and (d) if the 2022 and 2023 reports are not provided to UNROCA, whether the Ministry intends to do so and by when.

 

          Singapore submits regular reports to the UN Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA). Our 2020 and 2021 reports were submitted to UNROCA in February 2023. Our reports covering 2022 and 2023 are being finalised, and will be submitted to UNROCA in September 2024.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 AUGUST 2024

